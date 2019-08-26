Aberdeen Edges Staten Island in Friday Night Pitcher's Duel

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Staten Island Yankees dropped the second game of a three-game set 1-0 in a Friday night pitcher's duel at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

Staten Island's Nelvin Correa and Aberdeen's Jake Lyons matched each other pitch for pitch and both put up five scoreless innings in what turned into a pitching exhibition.

Aberdeen scored their only run in the top of the sixth inning on a wild pitch that allowed Mason Janvrin to score and that turned out to be the only run of the game.

The Yankees outhit the Ironbirds 6-3 on the night, but could not scratch across any runs in the loss.

Staten Island and Aberdeen meet again tomorrow night for the final game of the series at Richmond County Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

