Tigers Fall in Tight Contest at Hudson Valley

August 26, 2019





Wappinger Falls, NY - Kona Quiggle went 2-for-3 with an RBI, but the Connecticut Tigers (33-36) fell by a final score of 5-4 to the Hudson Valley Renegades (39-29). Quiggle had the only RBI of the game for the Tigers.

Hudson Valley got on the board first with an RBI single from Garret Hiott to make it 1-0. The Tigers tied the game in the following half inning with an error by the left fielder for Hudson Valley on a ball hit by Eliezer Alfonzo.

Nick Sogard gave the lead back to the Renegades in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single off of Jack Dellinger. Dellinger pitched five innings with two runs on seven hits and five strikeouts to no walks in his New York-Penn League debut.

Connecticut took their first lead in the sixth inning when Jake Holton stole home to tie the contest at 2-2. Quiggle followed with an RBI single to right off of Ben Brecht (Win, 2-0) to score the second run of the inning to make it 3-2.

After Cristhian Tortosa (Loss, 1-4) walked the bases loaded, the Renegades scored a run to tie it on a strikeout and wild pitch from Bryce Tassin to make it 3-3. K.V. Edwards delivered an RBI single later in the inning to make it 5-3.

After a double by Avery Tuck, he came in to score on a wild pitch from Jose Roca to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 5-4. Roca pitched 2.1 innings with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

The Tigers threatened in the ninth. Kingston Liniak and Ryan Kriedler delivered back-to-back singles to put two runners on with two outs. However, Eleardo Cabrera (Save, 1) got a strikeout to end it for the Renegades after he replaced Roca in the ninth.

