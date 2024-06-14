Crosscutters Post Game Report - June 14, 2024 (Game Canceled)

June 14, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Tonight's game was called after one and a half innings of play due to rain and lightning. As it did not reach five completed innings, it is considered a canceled game and stats will not be counted.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.