Scrappers Next Homestand June 18-19

June 14, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Tuesday, June 18 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Vlosich Insurance Agency. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Kent State University - Regional Campuses and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 19 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Military Appreciation Night presented by The Five 4's Distillery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Wendy'sR Wednesday presented by Wendy'sR. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy'sR receipt or show the Wendy'sR app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Donation Day - bring a donation item and receive a free GA ticket to the game.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

