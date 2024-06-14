Mother Nature Prolongs Sasaki's Home Debut

June 14, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Tonight's game between the Trenton Thunder and Mahoning Valley has been cancelled due to rain. Fans and Media can still see Rintaro Sasaki's home debut Saturday Evening at 6:00 in what will now be a two-game series with the Scrappers.

Due to inclement weather, fans may exchange their tickets from June 14, 2024, for any 2024 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability. Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:00pm and during home games.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Saturday, June 15th at 6:00 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for Superhero Night presented by Xfinity, and Post Game Fireworks! For Tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.