Crosscutters Down Spikes, 13-2

June 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







It was a happy night for the Williamsport Crosscutters in Happy Valley as they rebounded from a series sweep at Frederick over the weekend to defeat the rival State College Spikes 13-2 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday night.

The Cutters were led at the plate by lead-off man Carter Dorighi, who recorded a 4-5 night with a double and four runs scored. Porter Brown, who entered the series still looking for his first hit in a Williamsport uniform, went 3-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Max Mandler had a big offensive night as well, going 1-5 with a triple, a walk, and reaching on a fielding error.

Mandler was able to come around and score all three times he reached base safely in the contest.

Starter Nick McCollum picked up his first win, improving to 1-1 on the season, after a six-inning performance on the hill that saw him surrender just two runs, both earned, on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Matthew Barnes II went two innings of no-hit relief, striking out one. Nate Ward closed out the game for Williamsport in a non-save situation, allowing no hits while walking one and striking out two.

Williamsport and State College will conclude this two-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Nick McCollum (1-1) LP: Tanner Wiggins (0-2) SV: N/A Crosscutters Record: 8-4 (1st Half)

Next Game: Wednesday, June 19th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 20th, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday, Milton/Watsontown Night

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.