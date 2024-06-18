Back in the Win Column, Thunder Take Game 1 from Frederick

Your Trenton Thunder earned their fourth victory of the season over the Frederick Keys Tuesday night, by a final score of 4-2. Strong pitching and timely hitting propelled the Thunder to the win, as a couple of newcomers shined in their home debuts.

Nebraska product and Thunder starting pitcher Drew Christo, gave Trenton five solid innings scattering four hits and striking out five before he left in a 2-2 tie. The Keys struck first in their half of the first inning and the Thunder responded in their ensuing half. Frederick regained the lead in the top of the second off an RBI single from Irvin Escobar that scored Allan Gil-Fernandez.

Tanner Chun tied the game at two with a two-out RBI-double in the third that plated Ryland Zaborowski. Knotted at two for quite some time, the Thunder utilized aggressive baserunning to break the tie in the seventh. With shortstop Colton Becker on second and Ryland Zaborowski on first, a double steal was on for the Thunder. Both runners advanced safely, and the throw that was intended for second base was mis-handled and allowed Becker to swipe home. Becker stole four bases of the night including stealing home to break the tie.

Also making his home debut was Nathan Archer, who brought home an insurance run in the bottom of the eight.

Archer finished the night 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored, taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors.

Thunder pitching combined for twelve strikeouts and only walked two Keys on the night. Earning the win in their first appearance of the season was USC product Channing Austin, who tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three. Alec Rodriguez tossed a scoreless, hitless eighth inning fanning two Frederick hitters. Earning the save in their first opportunity of the season was second year reliever Brenton Fisher who struck out one in the ninth.

