Benjamin Smashes League-Leading Third Homer, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 13-2

June 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Samuel Benjamin continued his torrid start to the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft League season by extending his hitting streak to a league-best 13 games with his league-leading third home run of the season in the State College Spikes' 13-2 defeat at the hands of the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Benjamin shook off an 0-for-2 start at the plate as he took Williamsport (8-4) starter Nick McCollum (1-1) deep to right field for a 385-foot shot in the sixth inning. The Houston Christian product also extended his MLB Draft League RBI lead with his 15th run batted in and recorded his loop-topping 22nd hit and eighth extra-base hit.

The Crosscutters took a commanding lead with four runs in the third and fourth in the fifth. Carter Dorighi, brother of 2023 Spikes (6-7) first baseman/outfielder Brennen Dorighi, collected four hits, including a double.

Spikes pitching recorded 11 strikeouts on the night. State College starter Tanner Wiggins (0-2) took the loss after being charged with five runs, though only two earned, over 2 2/3 innings.

McCollum logged six innings of two-run ball for the win, becoming the third Crosscutters starter to reach the sixth inning this season. The right-hander yielded four hits and a walk while striking out three batters.

Wednesday, the Spikes finish their two-game mini-series with the Crosscutters in a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Tyler Boudreau (1-0) is slated to get the ball for State College.

It's the debut of Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio. Fans can enjoy half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs for $2 each, while fans of age can enjoy half-price glasses of Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leininkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, fans can #KeepItCool with the Mini-Splash Zone at the Kids Zone in left field, while also being able to fill water bottles and drink using the water fountains on the first-base and third-base sides of the concourse.

For tickets to Wednesday's game, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on Wednesday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

