Crawley Reassigned to Maine

October 8, 2019





PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Brandon Crawley was reassigned to the Mariners from the Hartford Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Crawley is a 2017 fourth round draft pick of the Rangers and has spent the previous two full seasons with the Wolf Pack.

A native of Glen Rock, New Jersey, Crawley played for the OHL's London Knights in juniors and was a point-producing defensemen, averaging over 20 points per season in his three year span there from 2014-17. During the 2015-16 season, London captured both the OHL's Championship and the CHL's Memorial Cup. The Rangers selected Crawley 123rd overall in 2017.

In his rookie season of 2017-18, Crawley appeared in 64 games for the Wolf Pack and had two goals and three assists. He increased his production to 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games for Hartford last season. Crawley is 22 years old is 6'1, 205 lbs.

