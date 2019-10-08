Bindulis, Weiss Assigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced Tuesday that defenseman Kristofers Bindulis has been re-assigned from the Washington Capitals to South Carolina. In addition, the Bears also assigned forward Matthew Weis to the Stingrays.

Bindulis, 24, has appeared in 16 games with Hershey over the past two seasons while on an NHL contract with the Capitals. A native of Riga, Latvia, Bindulis skated in 34 games with South Carolina in 2017-18, scoring 15 points on four goals and 11 assists.

Weis, 24, signed an AHL contract with the Bears in July. He skated in 60 games last season with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and earned 11 points on three goals and eight assists. Weis also appeared in 22 playoff games with Chicago last spring, scoring four points (two goals, two assists) in the Wolves' run to the Calder Cup Finals. The forward also skated in six games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets last year, collecting seven points in six games.

Before turning pro, Weis played four seasons at Ohio State University, totaling 122 points in 136 games on 40 goals and 82 assists. The native of Freehold, N.J. also spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers and was part of the club's 2012 Clark Cup Championship title.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

