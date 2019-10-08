Swamp Rabbits Opening Night on October 18

October 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





The 10th Anniversary of Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey begins next Friday, October 18 against the Jacksonville Icemen, and you can get your tickets to the highly-anticipated action right now. Single game tickets to all 36 home games are on sale now!

You can get your tickets by going to SwampRabbits.com, or by going to the GSP International Airport Box Office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After a landmark summer in which the Swamp Rabbits completed the Carolina Hockey Alliance by becoming the primary affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Checkers, and by launching the 30 Days of Hope campaign that has the team in the community every day leading up to Opening Night, the Swamp Rabbits are poised for a big year on the ice.

Last season, the Swamp Rabbits set a new franchise-high in attendance for a single game with 10,037 fans in attendance. Let's make The Well even more packed this season! We will see you there.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.