Checkers Assign Lacroix to Swamp Rabbits; Roster Trimmed Down

October 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Checkers, have added CÃ©dric Lacroix to the roster after re-assignment from Charlotte. Lacroix spent the entirety of training camp in the Queen City before coming to Greenville ahead of the season opener on October 12 in Jacksonville.

Lacroix, 24, was acquired by the Swamp Rabbits from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations on August 6, 2019 before signing a two-way AHL contract on the next day. The product of the University of Maine finished his rookie year with a vengeance.

The QuÃ©bec native posted 22 goals in 71 games, and amassed 215 penalty minutes. His 22 goals were tops on the Nailers, and his 215 penalty minutes ranked sixth-most in the ECHL.

Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits released defenseman Ryan Polin and forward Lincoln Griffin from training camp.

Opening Night is right around the corner, and single game tickets are on sale now! Get your tickets to the beginning of the 10th Anniversary Season on Friday, October 18 by going to SwampRabbits.com, or by going to the GSP International Airport Box Office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

