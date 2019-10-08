Admirals Acquire Three in Exchange for the Rights to VanWormer

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have acquired three players in exchange for the rights to forward Jared VanWormer, who will be sent to the Allen Americans.

The Admirals acquired VanWormer, along with defenseman Brayden Sherbinin, from the Kansas City Mavericks back in August. Kansas City picked up the rights to forward Luke Nogard and future considerations from Norfolk.

Forwards Baylon Shmyr and Phillippe Hudon will be sent to Norfolk from Allen and defenseman Austin McEneny will be sent to the Admirals, via the Orlando Solar Bears.

Shymr, 5'10, 163lbs, joins the Admirals after spending last season in Allen, where he put up 44 points in 64 games. He also made three game appearances with two different AHL clubs. The 22-year old was a WHL standout with the Saskatoon Blades, where he put up a combined 154 points in 138 games played over a two-year span.

Hudon, 6'1, 205lbs, was a fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Hudson, QC (Canada) native spent five seasons with Concordia University, where he was named team captain in 2017-18. Last season, Hudon played in 14 games with the Florida Everblades.

McEneny, 5'11, 174lbs, spent last season with the Brampton Beast, playing in 45 games and putting up 14 points, along with a +13 rating. The 22-year old native of Watertown, ON (Canada) played with the Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers in the OHL for two seasons before starting his professional career last year.

ROSTER UPDATE:

The Admirals have continued to make roster moves ahead of the October 9th deadline of a 21-man roster.

-Skyler Smutek, Casper Dryssen, Connor Fries and Oscar Arfelt have been released from their Amateur Tryout (ATO) contracts.

-Don Oliveri, Brant Sherwood, Joel Rumpel and Alec Marsh were released from their contracts.

-The Admirals released forward Matt Ustaski from his PTO and signed him to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

-The Admirals have signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a SPC.

-The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on this Friday (10/11) against the Florida Everblades. Season and single game tickets are available now! For ticket information, visit https://www.norfolkadmirals.com/en/tickets.

