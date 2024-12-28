Cournoyer, Eagles Blank Charlottetown to Open Second Half

December 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A pair of goals from Lucas Romeo and a shutout performance from Alexis Cournoyer in his Eagles debut helped pace Cape Breton to a 3-0 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

- Lewis Gendron also scored an empty net goal in his Eagles debut. Forward Alexandre Guy also made his Eagles debut while Cape Breton defenseman Andrew Brown played in his first QMJHL game.

-Cournoyer stopped all 27 shots in the win. while Charlottetown's Nicolas Ruccia stopped 23 of 25 in addition to the empty netter.

The Eagles had an opportunity to take the advantage early when Charlottetown's Kyle Powers found himself in the penalty box. The Eagles were unable to score on the man advantage, but Charlottetown was unable to clear the zone- Romeo cashed in on a rebound from the right side of the net to make it a 1-0 game.

The score held until the intermission, and the game followed the same script as the first- the lone goal coming from Romeo at the side of the net. The puck was shot off of Jacob Newcome and the rebound came to Romeo at the side of the goal, and he made no mistake putting it by Ruccia.

Romeo found himself on the scoresheet again later in the period- this time with a double minor for high sticking. The Eagles were able to kill it off though, and lead 2-0 at the end of the second period.

The Eagles were able to limit the high end chances for Charlottetown, and with almost four minutes Islanders coach Jim Hulton lifted Ruccia for an extra attacker. The move didn't pay off as Gendron blocked a Marcus Kearsey shot, won the puck in the neutral zone and hit the open goal to seal the victory.

The Eagles will play their final home game of 2024 on Monday when they take on the Halifax Mooseheads- at a SOLD OUT Centre 200! Puck drop is at 7 PM. It's retro night at Centre 200- the Eagles will be wearing special old school jerseys as they turn back the clock against their provincial rivals.

The broadcast is also available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/5Nruy and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) two goals, six shots, 11 hits

2. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 27 saves on 27 shots

3. Nicolas Ruccia (Charlottetown) 23 saves on 25 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakub Milota (World Juniors), Callum Aucoin, Aiden McCullough, Rory Pilling, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Charlottetown: Logan Biser, Spencer Caines, Lane Sim, Anton Topilnyckyj, Brett Yuzik

Final Shots On Goal: 27-26 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Charlottetown Power Play: 0/5

