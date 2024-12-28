Cats Open 2nd Half of Season with 4th Consecutive Win

December 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The first-overall Moncton Wildcats launched the QMJHL's second half in fine style at the Avenir Centre Saturday night, defeating the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-2 before 6,800 fans.

Defenseman Etienne Morin stole the spotlight with his 8th goal of the season and three assists for a 4-point night. Caleb Desnoyers contributed two goals - giving him 19 - with others to Markus Vidicek (18th), Riley Sampson (5th), Adam Fortier-Gendron (2nd) and first of the season for Mitch Wagner, called up from the Miramichi T-Wolves of the MHL. Alex Mercier also added a pair of assists in the win. Newly acquired winger Maxime Cote chipped in with one assist in his first game with Moncton.

The Cats outshot the Sea Dogs 48-31, as Jacob Steinman won his 20th game this season - tops in the QMJHL.

Wildcats' regulars Julius Sumpf and Juraj Pekarcik are competing for Germany and Slovakia, respectively, at the IIHF World Juniors in Ottawa.

The Wildcats play the Islanders Sunday afternoon at 2pm at Eastlink Centre before hosting Charlottetown on New Year's Eve Tuesday at 4pm, part of the 'Family Fun Fest' at the Avenir Centre.

