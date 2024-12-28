Islanders Back in Action Following the Holiday Break

December 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are back at the Eastlink Centre tonight, ready to pick up where they left off before the holiday break.

The Isles were playing some of their best hockey of the season, with impressive offensive performances from players like Ross Campbell and Matt Butler, as well as stellar goaltending from both Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia. With a win and a loss in their last two games against Halifax, the team showed resilience and growth, which will be key as they face a new set of challenges in the second half of the season.

Holiday Roster Changes

During the break, the Islanders made significant moves to reshape their roster. Two major trades saw high-scoring forwards Egor Goriunov and Alexis Michaud leave the team in exchange for draft picks and two exciting new prospects: 17-year-old forward Jaybez Seymour and 2008-born defenseman Dylan Caron.

Seymour, a 1st-round pick by Baie-Comeau in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, is a 6'3", 201-pound forward with great potential. Over his first two seasons with the Drakkar, he has tallied 15 points in 82 games, and now, the Islanders are eager to see what he can bring to the table.

Caron, a highly promising right-handed defenseman currently with the Trois-Rivières Estacades, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 QMJHL Draft by Blainville. At just 16 years old, the sky is the limit to where he can go.

In addition, the Islanders signed 19-year-old left winger Ethan Montroy. Montroy, who has experience in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds and the CCHL with the Cornwall Colts, has been in excellent form in the BCHL with the Prince George Spruce Kings. He has recorded 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games this season and is poised to bring more offensive firepower to Charlottetown.

Unfamiliar Foes

Tonight's matchup against the Cape Breton Eagles (7:00 PM at Eastlink Centre) will be a test for the Islanders as they adapt to their new lineup.

The Eagles have made a flurry of moves of their ownduring the break, completing 11 trades to shake up their roster. Expect to see debut performances from new faces like Justin Gendron, Alexandre Guy, Andrew Brown, and Alexis Cournoyer.

Cape Breton, who has struggled with a poor start to the season, will be looking to turn things around with these changes.

The Islanders' game tomorrow (December 29th) at 2:00 PM will see them take on the Moncton Wildcats, who are enjoying a fantastic first half of the season and currently sit atop the QMJHL's Eastern Conference.

With top NHL prospects like Caleb Desnoyers and recent addition Maxim Cote from the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the Wildcats will be a tough opponent. However, the Islanders will be looking to continue their solid play and lean on stellar goaltending from Ruccia and Hickey.

While the absence of two of their top scorers may create an adjustment period, Head Coach Jim Hulton is confident in the team's growth and excited to see the maturation of their younger players. With a solid mix of veteran leadership and exciting young talent, the Islanders are poised to continue their momentum from before the break and show that they can compete at a high level with the new additions to their roster.

Don't miss what promises to be an exciting weekend of Islanders hockey at the Eastlink Centre!

