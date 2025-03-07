Courage Announces Jessica McDonald as 2025 'Ring of Honor' Inductee

March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced that club legend Jessica McDonald will be inducted as the second member of the Courage Ring of Honor. The ceremony will occur at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park immediately following the Courage 2025 home opener on March 22.

As a fierce advocate for women in sports, McDonald is committed to mentorship, diversity, and inclusion in soccer. She actively supports initiatives that create opportunities for young athletes and candidly shares her experiences as a mother in professional soccer, paving the way for future generations. This, combined with her tenacity and success on the field, makes her the true embodiment of Courage and a clear choice for permanent club lore.

Her professional career began in 2010, during which she played for several NWSL teams, most notably the Courage. She played a key role in leading the club to five league trophies between 2017 and 2021, including three NWSL Shields and two Championships. McDonald made 84 appearances for the Courage, scoring 24 goals. Additionally, she netted 10 goals in 20 matches with the Western New York Flash in 2016 before moving with the franchise to North Carolina in 2017.

Her international career, which included four goals across 19 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team from 2016 through 2020, was highlighted by a 2019 World Cup championship. She became the first mother on a U.S. World Cup-winning roster in nearly two decades, inspiring athletes to balance motherhood and professional sports.

With a career defined by championship victories, groundbreaking achievements, and unwavering dedication to the sport, Jessica McDonald continues to forge a lasting legacy in women's soccer. She will now be eternally honored as a member of the Courage Ring of Honor.

The Courage Ring of Honor was introduced in 2024 to celebrate iconic, cornerstone members of the organization. Sam Mewis was the inaugural inductee and will attend the 2025 celebration on March 22.

The ceremony will occur after the Courage match against Seattle Reign FC, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. A ticket to the match is required to attend the ceremony and can be purchased here. McDonald will be available for autographs and a meet-and-greet at FanFest at 5:30.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.