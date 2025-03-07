Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on Amazon Prime

March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Challenge Cup

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

The Story:

The Pride will kick off the 2025 campaign by hosting the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday night. The Challenge Cup is a single match competition that will feature a rematch of the 2024 NWSL Championship.

The NWSL Challenge Cup will see the Orlando Pride go up against a familiar foe in the Washington Spirit. The two opponents met three times last season, with Orlando winning all three. Two of the three matchups against the Spirit ended in the Pride lifting a trophy for both the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship.

Friday night's contest will mark the first time the Pride will don their brand-new Decennial Kit. This special kit honors the 10-year history of the Pride and combines characteristics from the original 2016 jersey as well as a nod to last season's dual trophy winning season.

Quote of the Week:

"It goes without saying, it's been a short offseason and a short preseason, but we wouldn't swap it for anything. Going through the highs of last year and winning the championship and going to the last game of the year is incredible. Then you're straight into reality with the preseason. We've had a really good preseason and played some really competitive games. The challenge is internationals always going away in pivotal moments within preseason but everybody's fit and ready to go into this game against Washington in the Challenge Cup. We're excited, we're looking forward to it and we're looking forward to putting on a show in front of everyone, especially our fans who have been waiting to see us since the championship game. We're ready to go."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-6-6 (Home: 6-2-3, Away: 3-4-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Washington Spirit 0 (11/23/24, CPKC Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

Date & Time: Friday, March 14, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

