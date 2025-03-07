Kansas City Current Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule at CPKC Stadium

March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced the team's promotional schedule for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season at CPKC Stadium. Eleven promotional matches highlight the Current's second season at the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team, including fan favorites like Pride Night and Fan Appreciation Day.

The Current will celebrate Mother's Day at CPKC Stadium for the second consecutive season and will once again hold a highly anticipated "Teal Out" match. Below is the full 2025 Kansas City Current Promotional Schedule:

2025 Promotional Matches

March 15 vs. Portland Thorns - Home Opener, presented by CPKC

After three months away, the Current are back in action at CPKC Stadium. Celebrate the start of the 2025 regular season with the best fans in the NWSL as the Current square off against the Portland Thorns on ABC at 11:45am CT. The 2025 Home Opener, presented by CPKC, comes nearly one year to the date that the Current opened CPKC Stadium to worldwide fanfare in 2024 with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Thorns. Fans in attendance will receive an exclusive 2025 Home Opener giveaway item upon leaving the stadium.

March 29 vs. Utah Royals - Waymaker Night, presented by United Way of Greater Kansas City

In collaboration with United Way, the Current's official charity partner, we are honored to celebrate Kansas Citians who are making an impact in their community during the March 29 match against Utah Royals. Join us as we recognize outstanding community leaders making an impact on multiple organizations around Kansas City. Fans in attendance will receive a custom, co-branded rally towel.

May 11 vs. Bay FC - Mother's Day Celebration, presented by Helzberg

For the second consecutive season, fans and players will have an opportunity to celebrate the mothers and female role models in their lives as the Current host Bay FC on Mother's Day. The matinee match will be the centerpiece of a special afternoon at CPKC Stadium, with Mother's Day celebrations throughout the morning and afternoon. Helzberg, the presenting sponsor of the Current's Mother's Day Match, is excited to gift the first 6,000 fans with exclusive clear bags showcasing a fresh 2025 design.

June 14 vs. Racing Louisville - Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

The Current will host its annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the second weekend of June when Kansas City squares off against Racing Louisville. Always a fan favorite, fans in attendance can look forward to

Pride-themed merchandise and other giveaways. Fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Pride-themed giveaway item.

June 20 vs. Angel City FC - Juneteenth

The Current will honor Juneteenth, the annual holiday marking the end of slavery in America, during the team's home match Friday, June 20 against Angel City FC. Juneteenth-themed community activations on CPKC Plaza, merchandise and other events in observance of the holiday will be featured during the Current's final NWSL regular season home match before the league's month-long international break.

Aug. 16 vs. Orlando Pride - Brain Health Awareness Day, presented by The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas City Current are partnering for Brain Health Awareness Night Saturday, Aug. 16. The University of Kansas Health System's physicians apply the latest clinical and technological advances in diagnosing and treating complex disorders of the brain, spine and nervous system, leading to world-class, industry-leading neurological education, prevention and care. Fans in attendance will be able to learn more about brain health through pre-match activations on CPKC Plaza and can also click HERE to learn more about The University of Kansas Health System's neurology and neurosurgery care.

Sept. 13 vs. Washington Spirit - Community Fest, presented by United Way of Greater Kansas City

For the second consecutive season, join the Kansas City Current and United Way to celebrate CommUNITY Fest - one of the largest community-wide volunteer initiatives in the Kansas City area. The annual event is hosted by United Way of Greater Kansas City and is a celebration of the power of volunteers, allowing community members to learn about and serve a variety of local non-profit organizations.

The Current's match Saturday, Sept. 13 against the Washington Spirit will feature numerous community activations on CPKC Plaza allowing fans to learn more about the organizations and people working towards making Kansas City a better place.

Sept. 20 vs. Seattle Reign - Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by CPKC

When the Current faces off against the Seattle Reign Sept. 20, the Current and CPKC will team up to raise awareness about heart health. For the second consecutive season CPKC, through its Goals for Heart program, will be donating $1,000 to the Adelaide C. Ward Women's Heart Health Center at the University of Kansas Health System through the CPKC Goals for Heart program for every goal scored by the Kansas City Current during the 2025 season. Through its CPKC Has Heart program, CPKC has helped raise more than $41.5 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America.

Sept. 26 vs. Chicago Stars - Women's Cancer Awareness Night, presented by The University of Kansas Cancer Center

The Current and The University of Kansas Cancer Center are partnering for Women's Cancer Awareness Night at the end of September. The Women's Cancer Center at The University of Kansas Cancer Center, the only women's cancer treatment program of its kind in the region, focuses solely on breast and gynecologic cancers, along with improving the delivery of cancer care. The University of Kansas Cancer Center will sponsor the match's Ceremonial First Kick as the Current welcome the Chicago Stars to CPKC Stadium. Click HERE to learn more about the Women's Cancer Center at The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Oct. 11 vs. Gotham FC - Teal Out, presented by Palmer Square Capital Management

The Kansas City Current will hold its second annual Teal Out, presented by Palmer Square Capital Management, Oct. 11 when the Current face Gotham FC at CPKC Stadium. Don't miss the opportunity to join a rush of teal, creating a raucous environment for the Current's second-to-last home match of the 2025 regular season. Fans in attendance will receive a teal-themed giveaway item as the Current Teal Out CPKC Stadium once again.

Nov. 2 vs. San Diego Wave - Fan Appreciation Day

As the 2025 regular season draws to a close, the Current will celebrate the best fans in the NWSL with Fan Appreciation Day Nov. 2. Special merchandise opportunities, giveaways and other fan appreciation giveaways await on an exciting day for both the Current and the NWSL. Nov. 2 also marks the return of NWSL Decision Day, featuring all 14 clubs in action as teams battle for a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

