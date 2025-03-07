Danish Midfielder Janni Thomsen Signs with Utah Royals FC

March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of Danish midfielder Janni Thomsen from Vålerenga Fotball Damer for an undisclosed fee. Thomsen has signed a two-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. The midfielder will occupy an international roster spot.

Thomsen, 25, adds Champions League experience to a young URFC roster. After five years of service at Vålerenga and logging 100 appearances (seven in Champions League), 8,103 minutes, 14 goals, and 25 assists, Thomsen's chapter in the Toppserien ended with back-to-back league titles. Prior to collecting three Toppserien titles, Thomsen started her professional career with VSK Aarhus of the Elitedivisionen, notching 51 appearances and 14 goals in three seasons.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janni Thomsen to Utah," said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Janni's extensive experience in the UEFA Women's Champions League with Vålerenga and her significant contributions to the Danish national team bring a high level of expertise to our squad. Her versatility as both a midfielder and defender, combined with her proven track record on the international stage, will be invaluable as we navigate our second season."

Born in Kjellerup, Denmark Thomsen grew up in the Danish Football Union logging 39 appearances in the youth system ranging from the U16 to U23 age groups before making her senior year debut during a 2-0 win over Belgium in the 2020 Algarve Cup. Since making her debut Thomsen has notched 42 caps, most recently leading Denmark to a 2025 EURO Qualification finishing second in Group 2 with 12 points behind the reigning EURO Champs Spain. Thomsen finished the qualifier tied for fourth amongst all players in goals scored with three, tying teammate Amalie Vangsgaard leading their squad.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of March 7, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (10): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán (INTL), Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano (INTL), Sydney Jones (IRP)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer (INTL), Macey Fraser (INTL), Ana Tejada (INTIL), Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza (INTL), Alex Loera, Aria Nagai (SCE), Janni Thomsen (INTL)

FORWARDS (8): Cloé Lacasse (INTL), Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka (INTL), KK Ream (U18), Aisha Solórzano (INTL), Bianca St-Georges, Kayla Colbert (IRP)

INTL: International

U18: Under 18

IRP: Injury Replacement Player

SCE: Salary Cap Exempt

Utah Royals FC returns to action after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15 URFC look to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, season tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

