Orlando Pride Starting XI: How the Orlando Pride Will Line up Ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Washington Spirit
March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, FL - Welcome to 2025! The lineup for the first match of the year, the 2025NWSL Challenge Cup, has dropped for the Orlando Pride as they take on the Washington Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium.
Much like the end of the 2024 season, Head Coach Seb Hines has kept the starters and bench fairly similar as last year.
The big news for the Pride is that centerback Rafaelle is back and starting, having missed all but nine matches in 2024. With her starting, Emily Sams moves to right back. The rest of the Pride starters are all carryovers from the playoff run in 2024, keeping that consistency that helped the team win two trophies.
On the bench, the introduction of newcomers Prisca Chilufya and Zara Chavoshi will be available, along with midfielder Grace Chanda, who spent her time with the Pride last year injured.
Here's how the rest of the Pride's lineup looks ahead of kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime:
Orlando Pride lineup: Anna Moorhouse, Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello, Morgan Gautrat, Angelina, Haley McCutcheon, Marta (C), Ally Watt, Barbra Banda
Substitutions: McKinley Crone, Prisca Chilufya, Viviana Villacorta, Julie Doyle, Grace Chanda, Summer Yates, Ally Lemos, Brianna Martinez, Zara Chavoshi
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 7, 2025
- Orlando Pride Starting XI: How the Orlando Pride Will Line up Ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Washington Spirit - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Courage Announces Jessica McDonald as 2025 'Ring of Honor' Inductee - North Carolina Courage
- Danish Midfielder Janni Thomsen Signs with Utah Royals FC - Utah Royals FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Starting XI: How the Orlando Pride Will Line up Ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on Amazon Prime
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit- March 7, 2025
- 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit