Orlando Pride Starting XI: How the Orlando Pride Will Line up Ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Washington Spirit

March 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, FL - Welcome to 2025! The lineup for the first match of the year, the 2025NWSL Challenge Cup, has dropped for the Orlando Pride as they take on the Washington Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium.

Much like the end of the 2024 season, Head Coach Seb Hines has kept the starters and bench fairly similar as last year.

The big news for the Pride is that centerback Rafaelle is back and starting, having missed all but nine matches in 2024. With her starting, Emily Sams moves to right back. The rest of the Pride starters are all carryovers from the playoff run in 2024, keeping that consistency that helped the team win two trophies.

On the bench, the introduction of newcomers Prisca Chilufya and Zara Chavoshi will be available, along with midfielder Grace Chanda, who spent her time with the Pride last year injured.

Here's how the rest of the Pride's lineup looks ahead of kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime:

Orlando Pride lineup: Anna Moorhouse, Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello, Morgan Gautrat, Angelina, Haley McCutcheon, Marta (C), Ally Watt, Barbra Banda

Substitutions: McKinley Crone, Prisca Chilufya, Viviana Villacorta, Julie Doyle, Grace Chanda, Summer Yates, Ally Lemos, Brianna Martinez, Zara Chavoshi

