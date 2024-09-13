Cougars to Face Winnipeg Goldeyes in Miles Wolff Cup Final

September 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - On Wednesday, September 11, the Kane County Cougars secured their spot in the Miles Wolff Cup Final with a walk-off win over the Chicago Dogs, clinching the East Division Championship. This will be the Cougars first appearance in the Wolff Cup Final since joining the American Association in 2021.

Their opponent will be the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the West Division Champions, who triumphed over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with a 3-1 victory on Thursday night. The winner of the Miles Wolff Cup Final will determine the 2024 American Association Champion.

The Cougars will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-five series at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. and Game 2 scheduled for Sunday, September 15 at 1 p.m. The series will then move to Blue Cross Park in Winnipeg, Canada, for Game 3 on Tuesday, September 17 and Games 4 and 5 on Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19 if necessary.

Tickets for the two playoff games are on sale now at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the Kane County Cougars ticket office at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field.

