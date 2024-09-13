Goldeyes Advance to Miles Wolff Cup Finals

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-2) won game three of the American Association West Division Championship series 3-1 over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Thursday evening at Blue Cross Park, advancing to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

After a what was a pitchers' duel for the entire game, the Goldeyes set off some fireworks in the eighth inning to seal the victory and allow Winnipeg to march onto the championship series.

Winnipeg first baseman Jake McMurray hit the biggest home run of the season so far, smacking a 362-foot bomb to left field to provide the Goldeyes with some much-needed insurance in the eighth inning, putting them up 3-1.

This came after a fairly quiet offensive game, with both teams scoreless through four innings.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in that fourth inning, as Miles Simington came in to score on a Rob Emery squeeze bunt down the line to make it 1-0.

The lead was short lived, as RedHawks third baseman Michael Hallquist crushed the first pitch he saw in the fifth to left field to tie things up.

Fighting back again, Winnipeg regained the lead in the fifth inning thanks to yet another big base hit from Edwin Arroyo, this time bringing Andy Armstrong around from second on a single to center field.

It continued a torrid start for the Goldeyes' second baseman, who has now accumulated eight RBI in six games.

After McMurray's home run in the eighth, the Blue Cross Park faithful was on their feet as the Goldeyes' bullpen took control and didn't allow a run over three-and-a-third innings.

Winnipegger Ben Onyshko (S, 1) shut the door in the ninth inning, picking up his first save of the 2024 postseason.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 2-0) got the start and was absolutely spectacular for the Goldeyes. The veteran lefty went six-and-two-thirds, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out 11.

RedHawks' starter Nile Ball (L, 0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits over four-and-a-third.

Winnipeg now moves on to face the Kane County Cougars in a battle for the Miles Wolff Cup, beginning on Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. CDT in Geneva, Illinois. The series opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Goldeyes ace Joey Matulovich (1-1, 3.60 ERA) and Kane County lefty Greg Mahle (2-0, 1.58 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets and the Goldeyes Ticket Office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays.

