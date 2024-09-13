RedHawks' Season Ends with Game 3 WDCS Loss

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

September 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release


Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rounds the bases following his home run
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Eli Swanson)

WINNIPEG, Man. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored two unanswered runs to break a tie and take Game 3 of the West Division Championship Series over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 3-1, on Thursday night at Blue Cross Park.

With the loss, the RedHawks fall in the best-of-three series and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Michael Hallquist's lead-off home run in the fifth inning was the RedHawks' only run. The two teams combined for only 11 hits.

Nile Ball threw 4.1 innings in the start for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing two runs and three hits. Mitchell Lambson earned the win for the Goldeyes.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks prepares to catch a foul ball
(Eli Swanson)		 Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at bat
(Eli Swanson)		 Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks attempt to turn two
(Eli Swanson)
Winnipeg Goldeyes Meet at the mound
(Eli Swansom)		 Marcus Chiu of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (right)
(Eli Swanson)		 Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rounds the bases following his home run
(Eli Swanson)

