RedHawks' Season Ends with Game 3 WDCS Loss

September 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Michael Hallquist of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rounds the bases following his home run

WINNIPEG, Man. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored two unanswered runs to break a tie and take Game 3 of the West Division Championship Series over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 3-1, on Thursday night at Blue Cross Park.

With the loss, the RedHawks fall in the best-of-three series and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Michael Hallquist's lead-off home run in the fifth inning was the RedHawks' only run. The two teams combined for only 11 hits.

Nile Ball threw 4.1 innings in the start for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing two runs and three hits. Mitchell Lambson earned the win for the Goldeyes.

