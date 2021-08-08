Cougars Sweep Apollos

GENEVA, Ill. - For the second time this series, the Kane County Cougars (36-38) set a season-high in hits with 22 in their 17-10 win over the Houston Apollos (10-63) Sunday afternoon from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Houston had two different six run leads, but ended the game in a seven-run loss. In the 6th, the Cougars erased a 9-3 deficit with a six-run inning. Kacy Clemens started that rally with a two-run single, before Jeffrey Baez blasted a three-run homer to bring the Cougars within a run. Two batters later, Jhon Nunez singled home Anfernee Seymour to complete the comeback and tie the game.

The Cougars matched their six-run 6th with a six-run 7th. Mitch Reeves gave the Cougars their first lead of the day as he hit one of the umpires while the bases were loaded. Baez came through again with a two-run double. Then Nunez pitched in again with a two-run single of his own.

By the 8th inning, it turned into the Jeffrey Baez show as he blasted his second homer of the year with a two-run shot. Baez became the first Cougar with 6 RBI or more in a game.

Christian DeLeon (6-3) earned the win after a perfect 7th. Pierce Smith (1-3) suffered the loss, coughing up five runs without recording an out.

The Cougars are off Monday and will start a road series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday. All of the games can be seen on AAbaseball.tv.

