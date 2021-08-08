Fargo's Two-out Hits Finish Sweep

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have been swept for a third time this season as they fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Explorers struck first in the ball game as with two outs in the second and a man at first base, rookie George Callil, earned his first professional hit with a double down the right field line scoring a run and giving them a 1-0 lead.

Fargo immediately struck back in the top of the third however as the RedHawks got a two out double from Leobaldo Pina to tie the score at one.

The game remained at that score through to the eighth thanks in part to the starting pitchers.

Both took no decisions as rookie Andrew Tri tossed five and a third of one run ball for Fargo. And Zach Hedges for Sioux City went seven innings strong, allowing just a run on only three hits and two walks while inducing three double play balls. Hedges now in his last two starts combined has allowed only one run in fifteen innings on eight hits.

Sioux City often had baserunners and opportunities in the game but struggled to score as they went 1-9 with men in scoring position. Twice in the sixth and seventh innings they had runners in scoring position but hit into inning ending double plays.

Fargo meanwhile thrived in the weekend series on two out hits, and proved that again in the top of the eighth. With a runner at second and two out, still tied at one, Manuel Boscan singled to give the RedHawks a 2-1 lead. After another single it was Jordan George who homered to push the lead to 5-1, and Kevin. Krause made it back to back dingers to give the RedHawks a 6-1 lead.

All six of the runs scored for Fargo in the game came with two gone in an inning and they scored fourteen of their eighteen runs in the series with two outs in an inning.

Sioux City following the five run outburst from Fargo in the top of the eighth immediately loaded the bases with nobody out. But were only able to push one run across on a fielder's choice.

Taking the loss in relief for the X's was Jose Velez (2-1) who allowed five runs in an inning of work on four hits.

The win for Fargo went to Davis Feldman (3-0) who allowed a run on four hits in one inning.

Sioux City with the loss compounded with a Lincoln Saltdogs victory at Gary SouthShore has now slipped to a season low fourth place in the South Division, although they still remain only a half game behind both Cleburne and Lincoln.

The X's still hold their own postseason destiny in their hands as their next thirteen consecutive games will come against either the Kansas City Monarchs or the Cleburne Railroaders.

Sioux City will be off on Monday night, and then begins a series with Kansas City which features four games in three days starting on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm in Sioux City.

