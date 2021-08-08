Ulrich at 99 Hits, Canaries Return Home Tuesday

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Canaries will return to The Birdcage Tuesday at 7:05 pm vs. the Cleburne Railroaders after completing their longest road swing of the season. The club will remain in town through August 19th.

The Birds fell to the Chicago Dogs by a final 11-1 Sunday to conclude the 13-game roadtrip that took the team from Milwaukee to Kane County to Gary and Rosemont. Wyatt Ulrich picked up his 99th hit of the year in the first and scored on a Dogs error. Angelo Altavilla had two doubles in the game.

Blake Svoboda (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs (five earned) in three innings of starting work. Jordan Kipper (8-3) earned the win after limiting the Birds to three hits and no earned runs. Chicago hit three homers in the game.

After the long trip, the Birds are back in the saddle again at home. You'll no longer have to dream on about this night. We'll give you a sweet emotion by playing songs and videos of one of America's most popular rock bands, and hopefully treat the Cleburne Railroaders like a bunch of rag dolls.

Ticket discounts for fans age 50 and over will leave you cryin', as will $8 tickets for kids age 12 and under, as will half-priced nachos with the purchase of regular nachos. Because we're crazy for you, baby! You won't want to miss a thing. Now, kiss our sassyfrass!

