Cougars 2024-2025 Schedule Announced

June 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Western Hockey League has officially unveiled the full 2025-26 pre-season and regular season schedule for the Prince George Cougars.

The Cougars open the regular season at home with a playoff rematch against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, September 19 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, September 20 (6:00 p.m.) at the CN Centre.

Prince George will welcome 16 different opponents to the CN Centre throughout the season. The Cougars' 68-game schedule includes 33 matchups within the BC Division, 22 against U.S. Division teams, and the rest against the Eastern Conference. Of their 34 home games, 25 fall on weekends - including 11 Fridays, 12 Saturdays, and two Sundays. The team's longest homestand spans six games from March 6-20.

Notable home matchups include three visits from the WHL's newest franchise, the Penticton Vees (Jan. 6-7 and Mar. 10), and three stops from the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (Oct. 8, Feb. 6-7). The defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers come to town on Wednesday, October 22.

Below is the Cougars 2025-26 season schedule, which can also be found HERE. 94.3 The Goat and Victory+ will carry all 68 regular season games.

Cougars 2025-26 Season Schedule (all time are Pacific)

Preseason:

Fri, Sep 5 - vs Edmonton (Hinton, AB) at 6:00

Sun, Sep 7 - vs Edmonton (Hinton, AB) at 11:00

Fri, Sep 12 - at Kamloops at 7:00

Sat, Sep 13 - vs Kamloops at 5:00 (West Fraser Centre - Quesnel, BC)

Regular Season:

Fri, Sep 19 - vs Portland at 7:00

Sat, Sep 20 - vs Portland at 7:00

Fri, Oct 3 - at Spokane at 7:05

Sat, Oct 4 - at Spokane at 6:05

Wed, Oct 8 - vs Kelowna at 7:00

Sat, Oct 11 - vs Tri-City at 6:00

Sun, Oct 12 - vs Tri-City at 2:00

Fri, Oct 17 - at Seattle at 7:05

Sat, Oct 18 - at Tri-City at 6:05

Wed, Oct 22 - vs Medicine Hat at 7:00

Fri, Oct 24 - vs Seattle at 7:00

Sat, Oct 25 - vs Seattle at 6:00

Fri, Oct 31 - at Portland at 7:00

Sat, Nov 1 - at Seattle at 6:05

Sun, Nov 2 - at Vancouver at 4:00

Wed, Nov 5 - at Portland at 7:00

Fri, Nov 7 - at Everett at 7:05

Sat, Nov 8 - at Wenatchee at 6:00

Tue, Nov 11 - vs Victoria at 2:00

Wed, Nov 12 - vs Victoria at 7:00

Fri, Nov 14 - vs Kamloops at 7:00

Fri, Nov 21 - vs Lethbridge at 7:00

Sat, Nov 22 - vs Edmonton at 6:00

Fri, Nov 28 - at Wenatchee at 7:00

Sat, Nov 29 - at Tri-City at 6:05

Wed, Dec 3 - at Kelowna at 7:05

Fri, Dec 5 - at Victoria at 7:05

Sun, Dec 7 - at Victoria at 2:05

Fri, Dec 12 - vs Kamloops at 7:00

Sat, Dec 13 - vs Kamloops at 6:00

Wed, Dec 17 - at Penticton at 6:35

Fri, Dec 19 - at Everett at 7:05

Sat, Dec 27 - vs Victoria at 6:00

Sun, Dec 28 - vs Victoria at 5:00

Tue, Dec 30 - at Kamloops at 7:00

Thu, Jan 1 - at Penticton at 4:00

Sat, Jan 3 - vs Calgary at 6:00

Tue, Jan 6 - vs Penticton at 7:00

Wed, Jan 7 - vs Penticton at 7:00

Sat, Jan 10 - vs Everett at 6:00

Sun, Jan 11 - vs Everett at 2:00

Fri, Jan 16 - at Kamloops at 7:00

Sat, Jan 17 - at Kelowna at 6:05

Sun, Jan 18 - at Vancouver at 4:00

Fri, Jan 23 - vs Vancouver at 7:00

Sat, Jan 24 - vs Vancouver at 6:00

Fri, Jan 30 - at Kelowna at 7:05

Sat, Jan 31 - at Kamloops at 6:00

Tue, Feb 3 - vs Red Deer at 7:00

Fri, Feb 6 - vs Kelowna at 7:00

Sat, Feb 7 - vs Kelowna at 6:00

Fri, Feb 13 - vs Kamloops at 7:00

Sat, Feb 14 - at Kamloops at 6:00

Mon, Feb 16 - at Penticton at 2:00

Fri, Feb 20 - at Swift Current at 6:00

Sat, Feb 21 - at Moose Jaw at 5:00

Tue, Feb 24 - at Brandon at 5:00

Wed, Feb 25 - at Regina at 6:00

Fri, Feb 27 - at Saskatoon at 6:00

Sat, Feb 28 - at Prince Albert at 6:00

Fri, Mar 6 - vs Spokane at 7:00

Sat, Mar 7 - vs Spokane at 6:00

Tue, Mar 10 - vs Penticton at 7:00

Fri, Mar 13 - vs Wenatchee at 7:00

Sat, Mar 14 - vs Wenatchee at 6:00

Tue, Mar 17 - vs Kamloops at 7:00

Fri, Mar 20 - at Victoria at 7:05

Sat, Mar 21 - at Victoria at 6:05







