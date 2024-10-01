Cosmic Takeover Tour Coming to Victory Field in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis is ready to take a shot in the dark. Victory Field will be one of five Triple-A ballparks to host the Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025, when the Tri-City Chili Peppers - a college summer baseball team based out of Colonial Heights, Va. in the Coastal Plain League - take their show on the road to play Cosmic Baseball under black lights.

Fans can watch Cosmic Baseball at the Vic by entering the ticket lottery and selecting 'Indianapolis Indians' on the dropdown menu here. Dates for the Cosmic Takeover Tour will be announced soon, and lottery selection dates will be declared after game dates are revealed.

"We are thrilled to have Victory Field included as one of five hosts for the 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "Cosmic Baseball puts another unique spin on America's pastime and will ultimately attract and create new baseball fans along the way."

The Chili Peppers captivated the sports world this summer by playing baseball under the world's only stadium-grade black lights, allowing reactive baseballs, bats, uniforms and more to glow in the dark. Cosmic Baseball blends traditional baseball with music and mind-bending special effects to create a one-of-a-kind fan experience.

"We are excited to bring history to Indianapolis and provide a never-before-seen atmosphere where fans not only see the experience but are part of the experience," said Chris Martin, owner of the Chili Peppers.

In addition to Indianapolis, the Chili Peppers' Cosmic Takeover Tour includes stops at the Triple-A stadiums of Durham (N.C.), Lehigh Valley (Allentown, Pa.), Nashville (Tenn.) and Sugar Land (Texas).

For more on the Chili Peppers, visit ChiliPeppersBaseball.com or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

