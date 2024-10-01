Syracuse Mets Hosting Tenth Annual Amazing Beer and BBQ Fest on Saturday, October 5th

October 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are hosting their tenth annual Amazing Beer and BBQ Fest at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 5th from Noon to 4:00 p.m., presented by The DWI Team, Cleantec, and media co-sponsor 95X. The event will feature more than 80 styles of beer and ciders from more than 40 breweries. Plus, the barbeque lineup features Limp Lizard BBQ, Who Want Smoke BBQ and Catering, and Angry Smokehouse. Presale tickets are $45. Tickets the day of the event are $55. Parking is free. Tickets for designated drivers are just $10 and include complimentary Coca-Cola beverages and water during the event.

The festival will feature more than 40 different breweries and between 80 and 100 different Craft Beers and Ciders available as well as spirits from local distilleries, Jim Beam, Makers Mark, 1911, and Saranac craft cocktails. The Stadium will feature Craft Beers across the entire Stadium from the 315 Bullpen Bar, throughout the main concourse, and out to the Salt City Deck. In addition to the beer, there will be spirit sampling on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck.

Barbeque food will be available for purchase from Limp Lizard BBQ, Who Want Smoke BBQ and Catering, and Angry Smokehouse. There will be $2 BBQ samples as well as full meals available.

The Amazing Ballpark Beer and BBQ Fest will feature live music on the field with Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light. Sam Vecchio will be playing acoustic on the 315 Bullpen Bar. DJ Marty "The One-Man Party" will be on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck on the Salt City Deck in right field.

The event is rain or shine as the concourse is completely covered, and the Metropolitan Club will be used in the event of rain.

All attendees must be 21 years or older to attend. No infants or toddlers will be allowed entry.

Tickets for the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or anytime online at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/.

