CLT for WNC: Hurricane Helene Supply Drive at Truist Field this Thursday
October 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
Stop by Truist Field this Thursday as the Charlotte Knights and iHeartMedia Charlotte partner to host a Hurricane Helene Supply Drive from 7am-7pm to benefit Operation Airdrop and Next Level Disaster Relief. When: Thursday, October 3rd from 7am-7pm Where: Truist Field Main Gates (324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202) *Fans can use the ballpark side of MLK Jr. Blvd. to drop off items Time: 7am-7pm What should I bring?
- Baby Wipes
- Diapers (Children and Adults)
- Baby Formula
- Hand Sanitizer
- Sanitizer Wipes
- Cleaning Supplies
- Non-Perishable Foods
- Pet Food (Cats & Dogs)
- Toiletries/Sanitation Items
- Sports Drinks (Powdered Packets)
- Hydration Packs (Powder Form)
- Bug Spray
- Plastic Utensils
- Manual Can Openers
- Trash Bags (14 gallon or Contractor Bags)
- Plastic Sheeting/Tarps
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Heavy Duty Work Gloves
- Socks (All Sizes- Unopened) WE CANNOT ACCEPT THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:
- Water
- Used clothes
- HAZMAT
- Most Chemicals (including bleach)
- Fuel
- Flammable Items
