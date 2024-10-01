CLT for WNC: Hurricane Helene Supply Drive at Truist Field this Thursday

October 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Stop by Truist Field this Thursday as the Charlotte Knights and iHeartMedia Charlotte partner to host a Hurricane Helene Supply Drive from 7am-7pm to benefit Operation Airdrop and Next Level Disaster Relief. When: Thursday, October 3rd from 7am-7pm Where: Truist Field Main Gates (324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202) *Fans can use the ballpark side of MLK Jr. Blvd. to drop off items Time: 7am-7pm What should I bring?

- Baby Wipes

- Diapers (Children and Adults)

- Baby Formula

- Hand Sanitizer

- Sanitizer Wipes

- Cleaning Supplies

- Non-Perishable Foods

- Pet Food (Cats & Dogs)

- Toiletries/Sanitation Items

- Sports Drinks (Powdered Packets)

- Hydration Packs (Powder Form)

- Bug Spray

- Plastic Utensils

- Manual Can Openers

- Trash Bags (14 gallon or Contractor Bags)

- Plastic Sheeting/Tarps

- Toothpaste

- Toothbrushes

- Feminine Hygiene Products

- Heavy Duty Work Gloves

- Socks (All Sizes- Unopened) WE CANNOT ACCEPT THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:

- Water

- Used clothes

- HAZMAT

- Most Chemicals (including bleach)

- Fuel

- Flammable Items

