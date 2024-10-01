Hurricane Helene Supply Drive Set for Thursday, October 3 at Truist Field

October 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - On Thursday, October 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Truist Field, the Charlotte Knights will partner with iHeartMedia Charlotte to collect critically-needed items for those impacted in Western North Carolina by Hurricane Helene. All items collected at Thursday's supply drive will support both Operation Airdrop and Next Level Disaster Relief.

"It is very important to us that we do what we can to help those in need," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "Our goal is to collect critically-needed items for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. We look forward to working with Operation Airdrop and Next Level Disaster Relief to help those affected by Hurricane Helene."

Thursday's supply drive will take place at the main gates of Truist Field. Fans can use the ballpark side of MLK Jr. Blvd. to drop off items. Members of the Charlotte Knights front office, as well as radio personalities and staff from iHeartMedia Charlotte, will be on-site throughout the day to collect all donated items.

"iHeartMedia Charlotte is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and Operation Airdrop allows us to make a real difference," said Dave Carwile, Region President at iHeartMedia Carolinas Region. "We invite everyone to join us in supporting this critical mission and helping those in need."

Items being collected during this supply drive will include sports drinks (powdered packets), hydration packs (powder form), baby wipes, diapers (children & adults), baby formula, bug spray, sunscreen, plastic utensils, manual can openers, trash bags (13 gallon or contractor bags). Additionally, nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, plastic sheeting/tarps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries/sanitation items, pet food (dog & cat), hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes, feminine hygiene products, heavy duty work gloves and socks (all sizes, unopened), will also be collected at Truist Field on Thursday.

Next Level Disaster Relief (NLDR) is a 501(c)(3) disaster relief non-profit whose mission is to provide short and long-term response and recovery services to communities impacted in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

For more information on Thursday's supply drive at Truist Field, as well as two other drop-off locations taking place on Tuesday, October 1 (Gastonia, NC) and Wednesday, October 2 (Concord, NC), please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

