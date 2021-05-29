Correa Shuts Down Mustangs OffenseÃÂ

Billings, MT - In his second start of the season, Jean Correa helped the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-3) dominate the ball game and secure their fourth win of the season over the Billings Mustangs (3-4) by a score of 7-2.

At one point, Correa retired 12 Mustangs in a row en route to throwing 7 2/3 innings of two run ball. He walked just two and struck out six along the way.

Chris Eusay secured one of the lone hits for the Mustangs with an infield single in the first inning. The next Mustangs hit wouldn't come until the eighth inning when Adarius Moody blasted a double off the wall in center. Moody and Kellerman would come around to score on a two-RBI triple from Jalen Garcia. Those would be the lone runs for the Mustangs in the ballgame.

The Mustangs bullpen picked up the slack in the back end of the game. Sam Wells went 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing just three hits. Tyshaun Chapman in his third appearance of the season, kept the Vibes in check. He would complete the final two innings, striking out three and walking just one.

In the end, the Mustangs five errors in the game were too much to overcome. Three of the seven runs ended up being unearned as the Stangs fall by a final score of 7-2.

Billings will look try to secure a share of the series tomorrow as the Vibes and the Mustangs meet for the fifth day in a row. First pitch at 1:05 P.M with the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

