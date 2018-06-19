CornBelters Partner with Wish Bone Canine Rescue

June 19, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





Normal, Illinois - The CornBelters will partner with Wish Bone Canine Rescue for their home game on June 29. The CornBelters have announced charitable giving opportunities and promotions in support of the Wish Bone mission.

The CornBelters will feature Wish Bone Canine Rescue as the community spotlight partner for their home game on Friday, June 29 at The Corn Crib, presented by Illinois Corn Growers. The CornBelters will host the Florence Freedom with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

The game will also be the opening day of "Jose Canseco Weekend" presented by the Town of Normal. Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco will serve as the Normal CornBelters' designated hitter for the weekend.

The gates will open at 6:05 p.m. for all fans, but will feature an early access period beginning at 5:05 for fans who bring $1 to donate to Wish Bone Canine Rescue. These fans will be able to watch the CornBelters' batting practice and Canseco warm up prior to the game.

When asked about being involved in a partnership with Wish Bone, Jose Canseco said, "I love animals and helping them whenever I can. I have dogs and I was very excited to have the opportunity to help raise awareness and support Wishbone Dog Rescue when the chance presented itself. I hope we can raise a lot of money and help some animals find new homes when I come to The Corn Crib for a visit."

Fans can purchase tickets to the July 29 game using the promo code "WBCR". For each reserved box seat, half of the proceeds will go to Wish Bone Canine Rescue (for a $10 ticket, $5 will be donated). Tickets can be purchased through normalbaseball.com, by calling (309) 454-2255, or by visiting the MICU Box Office at 1000 West Raab Road in Normal.

Wish Bone Canine Rescue Treasurer Linda Krueger said of the event, "Wish Bone Canine Rescue is excited to be invited to The Corn Crib, especially on a night with a fellow dog lover, Jose Conseco. Thank you to the CornBelters and to Jose for this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of homeless dogs."

Wish Bone will be holding a 50/50 Raffle during the game with proceeds benefitting Wish Bone Canine Rescue. Also, Wish Bone will have a booth on the concourse on game day with dogs that are up for adoption.

Additionally, the CornBelters will host a fan during the game on July 29. One lucky bidder will win the chance to participate in batting practice in the afternoon and join the team by sitting on the bench during the game. You can bid for your chance at this once-in-a-lifetime experience here:

https://fs16.formsite.com/WishBoneCanineRescue/form29/index.html

Fans who adopt a pet from Wish Bone Canine Rescue during the week of June 24 will be given up to four (4) free reserved box seat tickets to the July 29 game. Also, families who adopt a pet that week can enter a raffle through Wish Bone to meet Jose Canseco before the first pitch of the July 29 game. Canseco will personally sign the adoption paper and take a picture with the family and their new pet.

ABOUT WISH BONE CANINE RESCUE

Wish Bone Canine Rescue is a 501c(3) nonprofit and no-kill animal shelter located at 2020 Bunn St. in Bloomington, IL. Wish Bone rescues, cares for, and rehomes dogs--many of whom would have been euthanized if not taken in by Wish Bone. Wish Bone Canine Rescue also has a foster program for dogs and a large base of volunteers. You can learn more about Wish Bone by going to their website wishbonecaninerescue.org or by visiting them on Facebook.

The first Wish Bone adoption event of July will be held Sunday, July 1 at the PetSmart at 1606 Empire St. in Bloomington from 12-3 p.m. Additional adoption events will be held throughout the month. An event schedule is listed on Wish Bone's website. You can also visit Wish Bone Canine Rescue to meet the pets currently up for adoption.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2018

CornBelters Partner with Wish Bone Canine Rescue - Normal CornBelters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.