Cordero Named Atlantic League Player of the Month

September 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - Lancaster first baseman/third baseman Andretty Cordero has been selected as the Atlantic League Player of the Month for August, it was announced today by league officials.

Cordero, 25, is the first Barnstormer to win the award outright in 2022. Previously, first baseman Kelly Dugan and second baseman Melvin Mercedes have shared the honor.

For the month, Cordero batted .371 (43-116) while hitting safely in 21 of the team's 26 games. The right-handed batter had 10 doubles and a triple for the month while hitting four homers and driving in 25 runs. He led the Barnstormers to an 18-8 record in August despite having several key players out with injuries.

His final three RBI of the month, on the 31st, broke a franchise record of 103 previously set by third baseman Aaron Herr in 2010. Cordero is also on the verge of setting the Lancaster club record of hits. He is currently within nine of the mark of 174 established by Adam Godwin in 2012.

"Cordero has been our MVP all year," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He comes ready to play every single day. He never asks for a day off. He just loves the game of baseball and is a pleasure to watch.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.