Gastona Honey Hunters' John Anderson Named Atlantic League's August Co-Pitcher of the Month

September 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - September 6, 2022 John Anderson, left-handed pitcher for the Gastonia Honey Hunters, has been named the Co-Pitcher of the Month for August by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). This announcement comes less than a week after his first shutout of the season during a seven-inning game where he pitched a complete game.

For the month of August, Anderson has a 4-0 record in five starts with 30.1 innings pitched and a 0.96 WHIP. He allowed 22 hits with nine runs surrendered and gave up seven walks. He struck out a total of 23 hitters throughout August. Anderson has pitched over 122 innings with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, holds 93 strikeouts this season and a total of 1,075 career strikeouts overall.

"I am eternally grateful for being a part of this team and what we have accomplished so far. Our record is a product of hard work we have put in on and off the field. I owe my success directly to Stu (Stuart Levy) and Alex (Alex Holderbach) behind the plate and the defense, who have saved me countless times," says John Anderson when asked about this accomplishment.

John Anderson is Co-Pitcher of the Month with Mitch Lambson of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Anderson's next starting game is Tuesday, September 6, 2022 against the Wild Health Genomes in Lexington, KY.

There are three regular season home games left of the 2022 season before the Gastonia Honey Hunters play in the South Division Championship, which is round one of the ALPB playoffs. The South Division Championship starts Tuesday, September 20 at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, N.C.

