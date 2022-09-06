The Atlantic League Bullpen, September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







Pennant Races: Lancaster maintains a five-game lead over Southern Maryland in the North Division with 13 games remaining in the regular season... Lancaster visits High Point and Charleston this week while the Blue Crabs are at Staten Island and York... Gastonia has a 6.5-game lead over Kentucky in the South... The two meet in Lexington in a mid-week series... High Point holds a half-game lead over Lancaster in the Wild Card race and a 2.5-game lead over Kentucky... The Rockers host Lancaster and visit Kentucky this week.

Auf Wiedersehen: York RHP Duke von Schamann made his final start for the Revs on 9/1 before departing to join Team Germany for the WBC qualifiers. Following the WBC, von Schamann will become a coach at Oklahoma Christian University.

Player Transfer: Carlos Franco of York had his contract purchased internationally, ending his historic 2022 campaign. He left leading the ALPB in RBI and extra base hits while ranking second in home runs and OPS. Earlier this year he set the franchise record with a 50-game on-base streak.

Records: Gastonia extended its ALPB mark for stolen bases to 280... Gastonia's Jake Skole became the first in the ALPB to join the 20-20 club for 2022 with 21 homers and 25 stolen bases. Nashua's Glenn Murray (1999, 2000) is the only other player to go 20-20 in consecutive seasons.

Record Watch: York's Nellie Rodriguez has 102 walks and is approaching teammate Telvin Nash's 2019 mark of 105... Gastonia's Darian Sandford has 288 stolen bases, two shy of Billy Hall (Somerset) who had 290 in his career... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero has 165 hits and is chasing Long Island's Lew Ford who had 189 hits in 2014.

League Leaders: Long Island's Alejandro De Aza and Lancaster's Andretty Cordero have pulled into a virtual tie for the league batting title ... De Aza is hitting .333 while Cordero is at .3326... Cordero leads the league with 165 hits while Gastonia's Joseph Rosa is second with 130... Daryl Thompson leads the league with 14 wins, a 3.36 ERA and three shutouts... Mitch Lambson's six complete games is the most by an ALPB pitcher since 2017.

High Five to Hawkins: What more can you say about the season that Lexington's Courtney Hawkins has had in 2022?... Hawkins has 44 homers, four shy of the league mark of 48 set by Ozzie Canseco of Newark in 2000... Hawkins' 112 RBI is 17 shy of Canseco's mark of 129, also set in 2000... Hawkins has 281 total bases this season and the league mark is 303 by York's Telvin Nash in 2019... Hawkins hit his 41st homer of the season in Lexington's 5-1 win over Kentucky on 8/30... Courtney Hawkins hit No. 42 and 43 and had five RBI vs. Kentucky on 8/31.

First Half-Week Standouts: So. Maryland's Daryl Thompson earned his 13th win of the year with a seven inning complete game shutout of Charleston on 8/30... York's Eduardo Rivera tossed six innings and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five in a win over Staten Island (8/30)... Long Island's James Varela tossed five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball vs. Lancaster on 8/30... Montrell Marshall had three hits, two doubles and five RBI vs. Kentucky on 8/31... In the same game, Kentucky's Chris Shaw and Jimmy Paredes each had a homer and four RBI... Gastonia's John Anderson improved to 12-4 with a five-hit shutout of High Point (8/31)... Troy Stokes, Jr. of York had four hits, two homers and four RBI vs. Staten Island on 8/31... High Point knuckleballer Mickey Jannis threw five innings of one-hit relief vs. Gastonia 9/1... Reilly Hovis carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning vs. High Point 9/1... Edwin Espinal of Charleston banged out four hits vs. So. Maryland on 9/1... Courtney Hawkins hit homer No. 44 vs. Kentucky on 9/1. Hawkins had four homers, 10 RBI, 18 total bases and a 1.500 slugging percentage in the mid-week series vs. Wild Health. Hawkins had a five-game homer streak from 8/28-9/1.

Second Half-Week Standouts: Gastonia's Emmanuel Tapia went 3-for-3 with a double, homer and two RBI vs. Kentucky on 9/2... Kentucky's Jimmy Paredes had a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to lead the Genomes to a 3-2 win at Gastonia on 9/2... Gastonia's Ian McKinney fanned eight in six innings vs. Kentucky on 9/2... Kentucky's Elih Villanueva improved to 11-8 with a four-hit effort over eight innings vs. Gastonia (9/2)... Not only did Kentucky's Isaias Tejeda drive in 10 runs in a game vs. Charleston on 9/2 (see below), but teammate Teodoro Martinez had four hits and four runs scored in the same contest... So. Maryland's David Harris had a pair of homers and three RBI vs. Lancaster on 9/2... Staten Island's Hector Guance went six innings, allowed one hit and struck out six vs. Long Island (9/2)... Gastonia's Dakota Chalmers fanned nine in 5.2 innings of work vs. Kentucky on 9/3... Daryl Thompson improved to 14-3 with a two-hit shutout of Lancaster on 9/3... Staten Island's Kelsie Whitmore started in left field for the FerryHawks on 9/3 and lined a single to left off Chris Cepeda for her first base hit as a professional... High Point's Michael Martinez was 8-for-13 (.615) vs. York in the weekend series... Lexington's Isaias Tejeda had three homers and 12 RBI vs. Charleston.

RBI10: Kentucky's Isaias Tejeda drove in 10 runs in a 16-7 win over Charleston on 9/2... Tejeda hit a three-run homer in the third inning, a grand slam in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh... Not only was it the most RBI by an ALPB player this year, it's the most by any Atlantic League player since Craig Maddox of New Britain drove in 11 vs. Long Island on 9/1/17...Maddox also hit three home runs including a grand slam in a 16-2 win.

Tribute to Daryl Thompson: Daryl Thompson's two-hit shutout of Lancaster on 9/3 raised his record to 14-3 and his career win total to 90. Already the ALPB career leader in wins, innings, strikeouts, and starts, the win marked Thompson's fifth career shutout, tying John Brownell (Long Island/High Point, 2012-19) for the career record. His three shutouts this season ties the league season mark as well.

Long At-Bats: High Point's Tyler Ladendorf fouled out after 12 pitches from Gastonia's Reilly Hovis on 9/1... So. Maryland's Braxton Lee walked on 12 pitches from Lancaster's Chase Johnson... Southern Maryland's Michael Falsetti walked on 12 pitches from Lancaster's Cameron Gann.

Team Hitting: York hit eight home runs in a 15-13 loss to Staten Island on 8/31... It marked the most home runs by an ALPB team this season ... York hit nine homers in its series with Staten Island... High Point was held to just two hits by Gastonia on 9/1 but the Rockers managed a 3-2 win...Lexington (2) and Kentucky (1) combined to hit three grand slams on 8/31.

Team Pitching: Long Island pitchers held Lancaster to just three hits in a 7-6 win on 8/30... Lancaster became the first pitching staff to eclipse 1,000 strikeouts for the season with 10 Ks vs. Long Island (8/30)... Gastonia hurlers posted a 1.50 ERA in the mid-week series vs. High Point, allowing just 15 hits in 24 innings and just four earned runs... Four FerryHawks' pitchers fanned 14 Ducks on 9/2... The Honey Hunters have also joined the 1,000-K club with 1,010.

Anomalies: Staten Island erased a 13-1 deficit to beat York 15-13 in 10 innings on 8/31... The five ALPB games played on 8/31 resulted in a total of 97 runs scored that night... In comparison to 39 total runs scored on 8/30 and 53 total runs on 9/1... High Point became the last ALPB team to have an individual reach six wins on the season. Ryan Dull (6-1) and Craig Stem (6-6) each achieved the mark on back-to-back nights 9/3 and 9/4.

Milestones: Jack Sundberg set the Southern Maryland franchise record with his 77th walk of the season vs. Charleston on 8/30... Zander Wiel's homer vs. York on 9/2 gave him the High Point club record for homers in a season with 28... Wiel also set the club mark for RBI with 88... High Point's Craig Stem became the club's all-time wins leader when he won his 12th career game on 9/4.

Grand Slams: Lexington's Courtney Hawkins vs. Kentucky 8/31; Kentucky's Chris Shaw vs. Lexington 8/31; Lexington'ss Montrell Marshall vs. Kentucky 8/31... Lexington's Isaias Tejeda vs. Charleston (9/2); High Point's Quincy Latimore vs. Gastonia 8/31.

Walk-Offs: Long Island's Jose Sermo homered in the bottom of the ninth as the Ducks walked-off Lancaster 7-6 on 8/30... Lexington scored a walk-off win over Kentucky on 8/31 as Isaias Tejeda singled to score Trey Hunt... Staten Island's Joseph Monge singled in the bottom of the 10th to walk-off Long Island 2-1 on 9/2... High Point walked-off York on 9/3 with a Mike Gulino single.

Managers: York's Mark Mason won his 600th ALPB game with a 3-2 home win over Staten Island on 8/30... He became the fourth ALPB manager to reach the 600 mark... High Point's Jamie Keefe won his 200th ALPB game on 9/1... Gastonia's Goose Gozzo won his 200th on 8/20... Stan Cliburn enters the week with 398 career wins in the ALPB.

