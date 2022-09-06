Andretty Cordero, John Anderson and Mitch Lambson honored by ALPB

(New York) - The Atlantic League today named Andretty Cordero of the Lancaster Barnstormers as its Player of the Month for August while Gastonia's John Anderson and Southern Maryland's Mitch Lambson share the Pitcher of the Month honor.

Cordero, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has played both first and third for the Barnstormers this season. He hit .371 in 26 August games, collecting 43 base hits in 116 at-bats along with 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Cordero drove in 25 runs and posted a slugging percentage of .586 for the month. He led the league for the month with 43 hits and 68 total bases. Cordero has not been held hitless in back-to-back games since June 14-15.

Anderson, a lefty out of Pleasanton, Calif., has been a key contributor to the Gastonia Honey Hunters season-long success. He went 4-0 in August and posted a 2.67 earned run average. He made five starts in the month, threw 30.1 innings and allowed just 22 hits while walking seven and striking out 23. He had a WHIP of 0.96. Anderson posted wins over Southern Maryland and Charleston while beating High Point twice including a complete game seven-inning five-hitter on August 31.

Lambson, a lefty from Montclair, Ga., went 2-1 during August and led the Atlantic League with an ERA of 0.87. He threw two complete games to raise his season total to six, the most by an ALPB pitcher since 2017. Lambson threw 31 innings, allowed just 16 hits and three earned runs in four starts. He struck out 28 and walked just six while posting a WHIP of 0.71 for the month and holding opponents to a .150 batting average. Lambson tossed a complete game seven-inning three-hitter as Southern Maryland bested High Point on August 11 and allowed just two hits over eight innings in beating York on August 27.

"These three outstanding players not only excelled throughout the month but did so with each of their clubs in the midst of divisional pennant races," said Atlantic League president Rick White. "Andretty has been the catalyst to Lancaster's offense while John and Mitch have been key components of outstanding pitching staffs who led their clubs to berths in the playoffs."

