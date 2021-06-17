Connor Grey's Contract Transferred to the New York Mets

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs have transferred the contract of right-handed pitcher Connor Grey to the New York Mets, the club announced Thursday. Grey will report to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Grey is the fourth Chicago Dogs pitcher to be signed by an MLB organization in 2021.

Grey made six starts for the Dogs and finished with a 3-2 record and a 3.17 ERA. He pitched 34 innings and struck out 37 batters while giving up 27 hits and 11 walks. Hitters batted .214 against Grey, who recorded a 1.12 WHIP for the Dogs.

Grey was especially effective in his two most recent starts, which attracted the attention of MLB organizations. On June 9 at Sioux City, Grey pitch seven innings, allowed one earned run, four hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. His most recent start came on June 15 at home against the Fargo-Moorhead in a Dogs win that moved them into first place.

Grey dominated the RedHawks for eight innings while allowing just three hits, one earned run, one walk and eight strikeouts. Grey's strikeout pitch for the Dogs in 2021 has been his curveball, which was a pitch he learned from his older brother when the two were young.

He joined the Dogs for the 2021 season after playing for the Single-A Visalia Rawhide in 2019 in the California League. Grey previously played for Dogs manager Butch Hobson as a member of the Kane County Kane County in 2017. That year, Grey walked just one batter in 47 innings pitched.

In his early years as a pitcher, Grey led Frewsburg High School to five sectional championships. This led to him playing four years at St. Bonaventure, where he was a member of starting rotation for three seasons.

As a senior at St. Bonaventure, Grey posted a 2.84 ERA in 92 inning as the Bonnies Friday starter, where he set the program record with 95 strikeouts. He ranked second in Atlantic 10 in strikeouts and batting average against (.206) in 2016. In his final collegiate start, Grey struck out 15 batters in 7.1 innings versus Saint Joseph's to earn Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Week.

Grey was then drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th roundÂ of the 2016 MLB Draft. A career highlight for Grey came when he threw the first perfect game in Kane County Cougars history against the Clinton LumberKings in 2017. In that game, Grey struck out eight batters on 100 pitches.

During his professional career, Grey has played four minor league seasons spread between nine different teams. Grey, 27, is a 6-foot-one-inch, 195-pound right-handed pitcher from Frewsburg, New York.

