Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2025
July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm ended the game on a 19-3 run to defeat the Connecticut Sun 79-65
Gabby Williams led the charge with 18 PTS, 5 AST, & 3 STL. Nneka Ogwumike added in 16 PTS, 4 REB, & 5 AST!
