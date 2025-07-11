Sports stats

WNBA Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm ended the game on a 19-3 run to defeat the Connecticut Sun 79-65

Gabby Williams led the charge with 18 PTS, 5 AST, & 3 STL. Nneka Ogwumike added in 16 PTS, 4 REB, & 5 AST!

