Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 8, 2024

October 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







Heading back to the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 2017

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Connecticut Sun 88-77 in Game 5 to advance to the championship round! Napheesa Collier led the way with a monster 27 PTS, 11 REB, & 4 BLK.

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.