Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 8, 2024
October 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Heading back to the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 2017
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Connecticut Sun 88-77 in Game 5 to advance to the championship round! Napheesa Collier led the way with a monster 27 PTS, 11 REB, & 4 BLK.
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 8, 2024
- Sun Fall to Lynx 88-77 in Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals - Connecticut Sun
- Storm off the Court: Joyner Holmes on Her Offseason Goals in Athens - Seattle Storm
- Krauskopf Returns to Fever at "Seminal Moment" for Women's Sports - Indiana Fever
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Sun Fall to Lynx 88-77 in Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals
- Sun Take Must-Win Game 4 in WNBA Semifinals against Lynx, 92-82
- Sun Fall in Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals to the Lynx, 90-81
- Connecticut Sun Raises $55,000 for Community Through Its 2024 Game-Action Give Backs Program
- DiJonai Carrington and Alyssa Thomas Pick up WNBA All-Defensive Team Honors