Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024
August 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever upsets the Connecticut Sun 84-80 at home!
Kelsey Mitchell dropped 23 PTS (4 3PM) in the WIN.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
