Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever upsets the Connecticut Sun 84-80 at home!

Kelsey Mitchell dropped 23 PTS (4 3PM) in the WIN.

