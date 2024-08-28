Dallas Wings Knock off Reigning Champion Las Vegas Aces in Comeback Fashion

August 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings put on a dramatic show at College Park Center for the second time in three days, rallying from a 13-point deficit to knock off the reigning WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces 93-90 Tuesday night in Arlington. Satou Sabally had a season-high 28 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed a game- and season-high 17 boards as the Wings erased a double-digit deficit to win their second straight game.

Natasha Howard scored 24, marking her first pair of back-to-back 20-point games of the season after dropping 30 in Sunday's win over Los Angeles. She added six rebounds and a season-high three blocks. Arike Ogunbowale filled the stat sheet with 20 points, five rebounds and a game-high six assists, while Sabally added seven rebounds, five assists and a game-high two steals. Sevgi Uzun led the Dallas reserves with nine points off 4-9 shooting as the Wings bench outscored the Aces bench 13-8.

The Aces (18-12) jumped out to an early double-digit lead, forcing a Wings (8-22) timeout after starting off with an 18-6 advantage before increasing it to 21-8. Las Vegas shot .550 from the field over the opening 10 minutes to Dallas' .333 clip, and went on to lead 25-18 after one quarter.

The Wings narrowed the gap in the second, outscoring Las Vegas 19-17 as Howard had six points and Dallas outshot the Aces .529 to .429, while holding Vegas without a made three in the frame. The Aces led 42-37 at the break.

The third was neck and neck, with Las Vegas narrowly outscoring Dallas 27-24 despite both teams shooting .579 from the field and the Wings outrebounding the Aces, 9-7. Sabally had eight points in the third quarter, as Dallas entered the final 10 minutes trailing 69-61.

The Wings slowed chipped away in the fourth before going on an 11-4 run starting at the 6:44 mark to tie the game, 79-79, with just under five minutes remaining. Dallas claimed its first lead since the opening minutes of the contest with 3:59 left after a Sabally tiple put the Wings ahead 84-82. The game would feature six more ties and six more lead changes, with much of the contest decided at the free-throw line as the teams combined for 17 attempts over the final 3:35.

Down one with 35.8 seconds left, Ogunbowale drew a foul, sending her to the line for two. She made both to give Dallas a 91-90 lead. Las Vegas took it down to the other end and Jackie Young's attempt at a go-ahead bucket was off the mark, with McCowan corralling the board. Sabally drew a foul with 12.6 ticks left and sank both free-throws, giving Dallas a 93-90 lead. A'ja Wilson's attempt at a game-tying three was no good as the Wings completed their second consecutive comeback victory. The Wings would finish with a 32-21 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Dallas won the rebounding battle on the night, 40-26, for the 17th time this season and second time against Las Vegas. The Wings also finished with the advantage in points in the paint (42-32) and second-chance points (23-6). Dallas shot .480 from the field, .286 from three and .789 from the free-throw line, compared to the Aces with .500, .263 and .767, respectively.

The Wings committed 12 turnovers, well below their season average of 16.3, while the Aces registered eight miscues. Dallas had assists on 22 of 36 made field goals, tallying 20-plus assists for the 15th time this season. The Wings also eclipsed the 90-point mark for the eighth time this year and second straight game after tallying a WNBA season-high 113 on Sunday afternoon. The contest featured 12 ties and eight lead changes in total.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 42 points - the highest individual scoring performance in the WNBA this season. She was joined in double figures by Jackie Young (17) and Chelsea Gray (15).

The Wings are amid a five-game homestand with Game 3 of that stretch coming on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ION. Dallas is 1-2 this season against the Lynx, winning in their most recent meeting, 94-88, in Arlington on June 27.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 28, 2024

Dallas Wings Knock off Reigning Champion Las Vegas Aces in Comeback Fashion - Dallas Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.