Connecticut Loses Close Back-And-Forth Battle to Indiana, 84-80

August 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indianapolis, IN - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (22-8) dropped a close battle with the Indiana Fever (15-16), 84-80, in Indianapolis. With this defeat, the Sun experienced their first loss to the Fever since 2021, after enjoying an 11-0-win streak.

Q1 - The Sun got off to a strong start to open the contest, coming out hot with an 8-2 lead in the first 2:09 and forcing Fever head coach, Christie Sides to use her first timeout. The Fever surged out of the timeout with a 10-0 run of their own, punctuated by a Kelsey Mitchell and-1, until DeWanna Bonner scored her second basket of the first quarter at the 6:02 mark. The Fever continued their onslaught, making five three pointers to end the quarter, 33-26. DeWanna Bonner and DiJonai Carrington led Sun scorers with seven points in the opening frame.

Q2 - Connecticut battled back behind five points from Indiana native Tyasha Harris in the first four minutes of the second, to bring the Sun within three points of the Fever with 5:50 left. Harris came out of the timeout with a quick three to tie the game, as well as amass her 1,000 th career point. Indiana went on a 13-4 run over the next three minutes to bring the score to 51-42, with 2:42 left in the quarter, before both teams struggled to score to end the half. Thomas and Harris led Sun scorers with nine points apiece.

Q3 - The Sun exploded out of the locker room, going on an 8-2 run to open the second half and force another Indiana timeout. Both teams traded tough baskets to finish the penultimate frame, highlighted by sharp shooting from Marina Mabrey to keep the Sun afloat, ending the quarter with the Fever up, 69-66. Carrington led Connecticut with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and six steals at the end of the third.

Q4 - After trading baskets with Indiana into the first timeout of the fourth, the Sun came back, tying the game at 73-73 with 5:11 left to go in the game. The Sun, down two points with 1:27 left were forced to foul, an effort that came up short as the Fever dribbled through the final buzzer. DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with a stat line of 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and six steals on the night. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. The Sun was bested by the Fever in field goal percentage (45.5% to 47%), three-point percentage (33.3% to 43.3%) and free throw percentage (70.6% to 81.8%), while the Sun dominated in points in the paint (38-28), second chance points (11-10), and fast break points (25-5).

Notes:

With her third rebound with 9:35 left in the second quarter, DeWanna Bonner surpassed Tamika Catchings for 5 th all-time on the defensive rebounds list at 2,400.

With her third basket in tonight's game at the 5:46 mark in the second quarter, Tyasha Harris amassed her 1,000 th career point.

DiJonai Carrington set a new career-high in steals (6).

Team

Score

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

PTS

REB

AST

CON

80

26

16

24

14

Carrington - 19

Bonner - 8

Thomas - 6

IND

84

33

18

18

15

Mitchell - 23

Hull - 8

Boston - 8

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun head to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday, August 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

