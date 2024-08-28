2024 Storm Kicks for Equality Auction Launches in Partnerships with Symetra, Supported by Bank of America and BECU

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today launches the 2024 edition of its Force4Change initiative "Kicks for Equality" which includes an online auction featuring custom-designed sneakers worn by Storm players and head coach. The online auction will run from August 28th at 10am until September 7th at 7pm and will include other memorabilia like autographed player worn jerseys, a team signed game ball, and a tour of the Storm Center for Basketball Performance led by Storm ownership and a meet and greet with the team General Manager. For the third consecutive year, the auction will benefit the Black Future Co-op Fund, Washington state's first Black-women-led philanthropy aimed to ignite Black wealth, health, and overall well-being. Bidding is live now.

The Storm also announced its annual Kicks for Equality Sneakerball is back. Held at Climate Pledge Arena in the Moet & Chandon Imperial Lounge, guests will enjoy a red-carpet entrance and photos, bid on exclusive auction items, and watch the game in the premium lounge. The event is September 7, when the Storm take on the Phoenix Mercury. Sneakerball guests will have early arena access at 4 p.m.

"The Kicks for Equality fundraising campaign has been the highlight of the Force4Change efforts the last few years. This is an opportunity to highlight our players' style while raising money for the Black Future Co-op Fund," said Crystal Langhorne, Executive Director of Force4Change. "The Storm are strong advocates for the work the Black Future Co-op Fund does, and by helping them uplift Black families, we can all share in the vision of a future where everyone can thrive in prosperity."

In addition to the auction and the Sneakerball fundraising efforts, Storm partners Symetra, Bank of America, and BECU are each donating $25,000 to the Black Future Co-op Fund.

The player's shoes are designed and created by Black artist Breanna Berry. Berry is from Denver, Colorado and started painting shoes in 2017. Her work quickly became popular after posting her creations on social media. She is the two-time champ of Converse and Overtime's series Paint Wars, and her work has previously been featured in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, as well as on the feet of celebrity entertainers.

Tickets are still available to purchase for the final four regular season home games to be played on August 30, September 7, September 15, and September 17.  Fans can also place a deposit to become a season ticket member for the 2025 season and receive 2024 playoff ticket priority access. For more info, visit http://stormbasketball.com, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622).

