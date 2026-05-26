Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2026
Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
What a day in the Bay
The Golden State Valkyries secured the dub over the Connecticut Sun, 97-70!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026
- Valkyries Postgame Notes: Golden State 97, Connecticut 70 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Falls 97-70 to Valkyries on Monday Night - Connecticut Sun
- Liberty Fall at Home to Portland - New York Liberty
- Valkyries Set Season-High in Bench Scoring, Justė Jocytė Debuts in Win over Sun - Golden State Valkyries
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- Valkyries Postgame Notes: Golden State 97, Connecticut 70
- Valkyries Set Season-High in Bench Scoring, Justė Jocytė Debuts in Win over Sun
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