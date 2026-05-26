Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2026

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







What a day in the Bay

The Golden State Valkyries secured the dub over the Connecticut Sun, 97-70!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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