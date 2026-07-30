Cecilia Zandalasini Has Highest-Scoring Quarter of Career in Valkyries' Loss to Mercury

Published on July 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Cecilia Zandalasini scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter of the Valkyries' 91-89 loss to the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday. Zandalasini helped the Valkyries overcome an 11-0 first quarter run by the Mercury, putting them up as many as 13 points. However, Phoenix responded with 11 straight points in the fourth quarter, swinging the momentum back in their favor. The Mercury tied a WNBA season-high for free throw attempts, attempting 43 free throws and making 32 of them. Golden State was outscored by 17 points from the foul line (32-15) and had 24 fewer attempts (43-19). Four of the Valkyries' five starters committed at least five fouls, with both Zandalasini and Kaila Charles fouling out. The Valkyries' starting lineup was notable without All-Star starter Gabby Williams due to reconditioning. In Williams' absence, Golden State had six players score in double figures and all nine players who entered the game scored. Phoenix's All-Star Kahleah Copper led all scorers with 27 points, while Alyssa Thomas added 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

ZANDALASINI'S HIGHEST-SCORING QUARTER FUELS 16-3 RUN

Cecilia Zandalasini set a career high for points in a quarter, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the second quarter. The Valkyries trailed by as many as eight points in the opening quarter and surrendered an 11-0 run in the frame. Zandalasini helped Golden State bounce back in the second quarter, cutting backdoor for a layup through contact and tying the score by finishing off the three-point play. Nearly a minute later, Zandalasini hit a fadeaway mid-range jumper. Then she added back-to-back 3-pointers, leading the Valkyries to close the half on a 16-3 run that gave them a 12-point advantage. Zandalasini has only had two double-digit quarters in her WNBA career - the other also occurred this season as she scored 10 points in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx on June 4.

SALAÜN MAKES WNBA HISTORY WITH 69TH 3-POINTER OF SEASON

Janelle Salaün made WNBA history by making her 69th 3-pointer of the season, the most in a single season by a reserve. Salaün accomplished this feat in the third quarter, faking her defender out like she was going to cut inside and popping out to the right wing for a catch-and-shoot triple. Salaün is the WNBA's highest-scoring reserve this season.

CHARLES RECORDS SECOND CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Kaila Charles recorded her second career double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Charles' first double-double came five seasons ago, on June 22, 2021, when she had 12 points and 12 rebounds against the Dallas Wings as a member of the Connecticut Sun.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries head home to host the Toronto Tempo for the first of two straight head-to-head matchups at Chase Center on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. PT (WATCH on KPIX+ in the Bay Area, KMAX in Sacramento). Golden State will also face the Tempo on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.