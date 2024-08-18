Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 18, 2024

August 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream pick up back-to-back dubs for just the 2nd time this szn with their 82-70 win over the Connecticut Sun

Tina Charles led the way for the Dream with 22 PTS & 15 REB, while Jordin Canada added in 19 PTS, 6 AST, & 6 STL!

