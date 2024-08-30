Connecticut Sun to Host Connecticut Sun Job Fair

August 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced its Connecticut Sun Job Fair for the 2024 season.

This year, the Sun will be partnering with the Connecticut Department of Labor for the fair to bring unparalleled opportunities for students and job seekers to meet and connect with over 30 top employers across the state.

In addition to making valuable face-to-face connections with potential employers, the Connecticut Sun will offer attendees opportunities to purchase discounted tickets on the day of the event for the Sun's upcoming matchups against the Minnesota Lynx on September 17 at 7:00 PM EST and the Chicago Sky on September 19 at 7:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Connecticut Sun Job Fair will be hosted in the Earth Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Casino on Friday, September 13 from 12:00-4:00 PM EST. Attendance is completely free for all job seekers. Registration can be completed here.

2024 Connecticut Sun Job Fair Overview:

Location: Earth Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Casino (1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT, 06382)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 12:00-4:00 PM EST

Registration: https://mohegansports.formstack.com/forms/job_fair_registration

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

