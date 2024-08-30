WNBA Playoffs Clinching Info and Format

August 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CLINCHING SCENARIOS for Friday, Aug. 30

SEATTLE clinches a playoff spot with a win OR an Atlanta loss.

LAS VEGAS clinches a playoff spot with a win.

PLAYOFF FORMAT

The top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) will qualify for the playoffs.

All eight teams will be seeded in the first round for best-of-three game series (2-1), in which the higher seed will host the first two games and the lower seed will host the third game, if necessary, with the first seed hosting the eighth seed, second seed hosting the seventh seed, third seed hosting the sixth seed, and the fourth seed hosting the fifth seed.

The winners from the first round will move on to the semifinals in which the winner of 1v8 will face the winner of 4v5, and the winner of 2v7 will face the winner of 3v6), each in a best-of-five game series (2-2-1) with the top seeds hosting games 1, 2, and 5 and the lower seeds hosting games 3 and 4.

The winners from the semifinals will meet in a best-of-five game series (2-2-1) with the top seed hosting games 1, 2, and 5 and the lower seed hosting games 3 and 4.

STANDINGS THRU AUGUST 29

Team W L Pct GB Home Road Last10 Streak

New York * 26 6 .813 -- 14 2 12 4 8-2 Lost 1

Minnesota * 23 8 .742 2.5 14 3 9 5 8-2 Won 7

Connecticut * 22 8 .733 3.0 12 3 10 5 6-4 Lost 1

Seattle 19 11 .633 6.0 12 4 7 7 6-4 Won 1

Las Vegas 18 12 .600 7.0 9 7 9 5 5-5 Lost 1

Phoenix 16 16 .500 10.0 9 6 7 10 4-6 Lost 2

Indiana 15 16 .484 10.5 9 5 6 11 7-3 Won 2

Chicago 11 19 .367 14.0 4 11 7 8 3-7 Lost 4

-----------------------------

Atlanta 10 20 .333 15.0 6 10 4 10 3-7 Lost 3

Washington 9 22 .290 16.5 4 11 5 11 4-6 Won 3

Dallas 8 22 .267 17.0 6 8 2 14 4-6 Won 2

Los Angeles 7 24 .226 18.5 5 10 2 14 2-8 Won 1

